Bacon and Kunkel leading in Newberg

The News-Register staff

In Newberg’s District 3, incumbent Denise Bacon was ahead of challenger Adam McGuffie in early returns, with 5,162 votes, or 65.28%, to McGuffie’s 2,707, or 34.26% of the vote.

Bacon has been twice elected and once appointed to the Newberg City Council, serving since 2009. She had argued that the council will need her institutional knowlege, as so many of the councilors are newcomers. She also pledged to help the city recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and to keep the community "at the center of all the decisions we make."

Newberg saw a surge of candidates, after a tumultous couple of years with infighting among its city staff. It has a new city manager, who arrived in February.

In District 5, where four candidates are vying for a seat, Maryl Kunkel was leading in early returns, with 2,852 votes, or 34.58% of the total.

Kunkel said the city needs to be more inclusive of residents, including doing more outreach to Spanish-speaking residents, and providing Spanish translation in meetings and documents.

However, she was closely followed by Mike McBride with 2,747 votes, or 33.31%. McBride has served for 35 years on the Chehalem Parks and Recreation Board, and said he was running in part to help keep costs down for city residents. McBride also argued that the city council should not have gotten involved in the city staff turmoil.

He was followed by Nicholas Morace with 2,056 votes, or 24.93%. Trailing the pack was Shy Summer Montoya, at 572 votes, just 6.94%.

Last November, the city council released a report from an investigator that outlined internal conflicts among the city’s HR director, information technology director, Police Chief Brian Casey, a police captain, the city attorney and others.

Since then, Casey has retired and HR Director Anna Lee has resigned. Lee was placed on administrative leave in January and resigned shortly afterward.