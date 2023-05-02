Audrey Beasley Schroy

Audrey Beasley Schroy, 90, passed away April 4, 2025. She was the only child of Gertrude (Gwen) Beasley (Glover) and Arthur Beasley, and she grew up in Orange, New South Wales, Australia. She had a wonderful childhood surrounded by many friends and also some nearby relatives. In 1955, she was crowned Orange’s Cherry Blossom Queen.

Beginning in 1957, Audrey was based in Sydney as an air hostess for Quantas Airlines. For six years, she flew around the world doing a job she loved. She met her future husband, Paul Schroy, an officer and lawyer with the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General's (JAG) Corps, on a tour bus in Paris, France. Their subsequent long-distance romance blossomed, and she married Paul in 1963.

Their daughter, Sandra, was born in San Francisco in 1965. In the late 1960s, Paul retired from the Army. Over their married life, the family lived in Las Vegas, Idaho Falls, Idaho, Aloha, Oregon, and McMinnville, Oregon.

Audrey maintained a beautiful home, which always included her dogs and cats. Over the years, she spent time volunteering, taking community college courses and attending her church. Throughout her life, Audrey had many friends and was known as a great hostess who made everyone feel welcome and special.

Near the beginning of 2018, she moved to Davis, California, to spend her final years near her daughter. She is survived, and will be greatly missed, by her daughter, Sandra (Britt); grandson, Cooper; stepson, D. Russ Schroy (Paula); and stepgrandson, Andrew.

She is Forever in our Hearts.