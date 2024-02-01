February 1, 2024 Tweet

Arrests & Citations: Jan. 31, 2024

McMINNVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Laura Mae Barry, 33, Silverton, Jan. 23, Marion County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Julio Cesar Ramirez Cuellar, 47, McMinnville, Jan. 18, McMinnville Municipal Court hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,099 bail.

Juan Granados Espinoza, 34, McMinnville, Jan. 24, second degree robbery, coercion, first degree theft, menacing/two counts; booked into Yamhill County Jail on $100,000 bail.

Jason Paul Davin, 35, Dundee, Jan. 24, second degree criminal trespass; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Antonia Duran, 55, McMinnville, Jan. 21, McMinnville Municipal Court Hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $1,000 bail.

Randy Jay Engle, 63, McMinnville, Jan. 22, McMinnville Municipal Court Hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $1,099 bail.

Darryl Jackson Hamilton, 33, Amity, Jan. 24, McMinnville Municipal Court Hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Elizabeth Joyanna Laster, 32, McMinnville, Jan. 23, attempting unlawful delivery of fentanyl/methamphetamine, endangering the welfare of a minor, unlawful possession of cocaine/methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance/schedule II; booked into the Yamhill County Jail.

Jose Miguel Casarez Penuelas, 52, McMinnville, Jan. 22, failure to appear/two counts; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $10,000 bail.

Kenneth Lamar Reynolds, 49, McMinnville, Jan. 18, McMinnville Municipal Court hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,999 bail.

Loren Thomas Robinson, 34, McMinnville, Jan. 21, first degree criminal mischief, first degree theft; booked and released.

Antonio Zacharia Sanchez, 41, Newberg, Jan. 24, probation violation; booked into Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Ciannia Michelle Smith, 33, Sheridan, Jan. 19, McMinnville Municipal Court hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Kayla Leigh Ann Spenner, 19, McMinnville, Jan. 19, unlawful use of a weapon/two counts; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Chad Everett Spindler, 50, McMinnville, Jan. 23, first degree theft; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Roger William Sump, 63, McMinnville, Jan. 23, Multnomah County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Jeremy Dwayne Willis, 28, Stayton, Jan. 18, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; booked and released.

NEWBERG POLICE DEPARTMENT

Cody James Blue, 29, Forest Grove, Jan. 22, Washington County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Kenneth Lee Ross, 44, Newberg, Jan. 19, Washington County hold; booked into Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Nathaniel Bradford, 48, Newberg, Jan. 22, driving under the influence of intoxicants; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $15,000 bail.

Josiah Alexander Stepps, 40, Newberg, Jan. 21, probation violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

YAMHILL COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Jordan Alexander Aikens, 27, Woodburn, Jan. 21, driving under the influence of intoxicants, recklessly endangering another person.

Garrick Mason Bell, 23, McMinnville, Jan. 22, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Alec William Bosch, 24, Newberg, Jan. 23, driving under the influence of intoxicants; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Cory James Brown, 33, McMinnville, Jan. 22, unlawful use of weapon; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

William Eugene Calhoun Jr., 47, McMinnville, Jan. 18, violation of a restraining order; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Erik Valencia Castro, 24, Dayton, Jan. 18, first-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief, harassment; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $10,000 bail.

Troy Randall Cole, 62, Sheridan, Jan. 24, violation of a restraining order; booked into Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.

Brian Daniel Diehl, 47, McMinnville, Jan. 22, failure to report as sex offender; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Damon Scott Lovisa, McMinnville Municipal Court hold, Washington County hold, Clackamas County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,099.99 bail.

Preston Scott Luoto, 30, Sheridan, Jan. 18, second-degree kidnapping, fourth-degree assault, harassment, menacing, possession of weapons by certain felons, strangulation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $250,000 bail.

Romulo Perez, 35, Hillsboro, Jan. 23, McMinnville Municipal Court hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $1,000 bail.

Michelle Nadine Ray, 46, Salem, Jan. 19, Polk County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $55,000 bail.

Jason Lee Stacey, 52, Newberg, unlawful possession of methamphetamine; booked and released.

Joshua Andrew Thompson, 21, Portland, Jan. 23, Multnomah County hold, Washington County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.