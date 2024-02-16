February 16, 2024 Tweet

Arrests & Citations: Feb. 16, 2024

McMINNVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT

John Ray Hall, 43, McMinnville, Feb. 14, parole violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Jacobey James Maule, 38, Grand Ronde, Feb. 14, Polk County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $15,000 bail.

David Scott Pettibone, 34, McMinnville, Feb. 14, probation sanction; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Pedro Lugo Reyes, 28, Dayton, Feb. 12, possession of a stolen vehicle, unauthorized use of a vehicle, second-degree theft; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $25,000 bail.

Christine Helen Robert, 61, McMinnville, Feb. 14, McMinnville Municipal Court hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

YAMHILL COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

Joseph Lee Ebensteiner, 49, Willamina, Feb. 13, unauthorized use of a vehicle, unlawful possession of methamphetamine; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Brian Daniel Diehl, 47, McMinnville, Feb. 14, second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespass, third-degree theft; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Jay Rodney Ferdig, 48, Willamina, Feb. 13, U.S. Marshal’s hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Juan Manuel Palacios, 27, Dayton, Feb. 12, first-degree sexual abuse/four counts; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $150,000 bail.

Kevan Jayce Palmer, 34, Aurora, Feb. 13, third-degree assault, failure to perform the duties of a driver to injured person, driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Michael Neal Tolbert, 57, Sheridan, Feb. 12, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $2,500 bail.

Roger Lee VanCleave, 41, Wilamina, Feb. 13, parole violation; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Anthony Brian Warner, 53, Dayton, Feb. 12, Lincoln County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Angelique Melinda Whittlinder, 43, Willamina, Feb. 14, Polk County hold; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $25,000 bail.

Carrie Anne Williams, 48, Newberg, Feb. 15, driving under the influence of intoxicants, criminal driving while suspended or revoked, reckless driving; booked and released.

NEWBERG-DUNDEE POLICE DEPARTMENT

Haman Victoria Karn, 36, McMinnville, Feb. 13, unlawful use of a weapon/four counts, menacing/four counts, second-degree disorderly conduct; booked into the Yamhill County Jail without bail.

Corina Maria Todea, 37, Newberg, Feb. 14, failure to appear; booked into the Yamhill County Jail on $5,000 bail.