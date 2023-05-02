Ann Kathryn Wheeler 1938 - 2025

Ann Kathryn Wheeler passed away peacefully on March 26, 2025, at the age of 86, nine months after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. A woman of deep faith, intellectual curiosity, and boundless love, Ann touched the lives of all who knew her with her warmth, generosity, and joy.



Born and raised in Southern California, Ann graduated in 1956 from Temple City High School, and went on to attend Whitworth College in Spokane, Washington. As a graduation present to herself, she and her college friend, Gretchen, drove across the United States, visiting 47 states on that trip! Ann began her teaching career in Concord, California, where she met and married her first husband, David Johnson. Ann later left teaching to focus on raising their daughters, Kirsten and Karen, but she remained closely connected to education through substitute teaching, developing summer reading programs, and tutoring neighborhood children.



The family were active members of Clayton Valley Presbyterian Church in Concord, where Ann served faithfully as the children’s choir director and sang in the adult choir. She raised her daughters in the close-knit Dana Farms neighborhood, maintaining lifelong friendships with her “Sassy Sisters” and their extended families. Ann and Dave divorced in1995, but remained dear friends until his passing in 2016.



In 2006, Ann moved to McMinnville, Oregon, with her second husband, Dennis Wheeler, with whom she reconnected at their 40-year high school reunion. There, she quickly built another beloved community of friends and became an engaged member of McMinnville Cooperative Ministries, where she continued to live out her faith through service, fellowship, and song. Ann proudly volunteered at ReStore in McMinnville, participated in two book clubs, and loved socializing with family and friends.



Ann was a woman of many talents: gifted teacher, avid reader, sharp bridge player, creative seamstress and knitter, and legendary home baker known especially for her apple pies and savory holiday breads. Her passion for nature and travel took her on many adventures. She proudly donned her "Tour de Farce" T-shirt on cycling trips across California, New England, and Europe. Ann loved camping all over the western U.S. and floating rivers along the Lewis and Clark trail.



Ann is survived by her husband of 25 years, Dennis Wheeler; daughter, Karen Milloy; sons-in-law, Dave Milloy and Greg Loy; grandchildren, Mary Kain (Andrew), Grace Chisholm (Blake), Noah Loy, and Micah Loy; great-grandson, Henry; and siblings, Jack Noack, Jeff Noack, and Peggy Brockman. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kirsten Loy.



A memorial service will be held in her honor at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 7, 2025, at McMinnville Cooperative Ministries. All who knew and loved Ann are welcome to attend and celebrate her extraordinary life.



Donate in Ann’s honor to:

McMinnville Cooperative Ministries

Habitat for Humanity

Samaritan’s Purse