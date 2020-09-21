Amity resident assaulted, robbed; suspects arrested

Daniel Larmay Jason Westfall

An Amity resident was bound behind his back with electrical cord and tape, assaulted and robbed early Monday morning.

Two suspects were taken into custody. The Yamhill County Sheriff's Office identified them as Daniel John Larmay, 60, and Jason Cory Westfall, 39, both of Amity.

Larmay was initially charged with one count each of first-degree kidnapping, second-degree robbery, menacing and unlawful use of a weapon. He is lodged in local custody on $162,500 bail. Westfall was charged with one count of fourth-degree assault. He is lodged on $5,000 bail. They are both scheduled to appear in circuit court Tuesday, Sept. 22,

About 4 a.m., deputies responded to the 400 block of Trade Street on a reported assault, according to Capt. Chris Ray. Upon arrival, they learned the victim, a 20-year-old Amity man, was the victim and he had gone to the Trade Street residence seeking help.

Deputies learned the suspects' first names were Daniel and Jason. They stole the victim's cell phone, cigarettes and a laptop, the victim said.

A deputy looking for the suspects located a suspicious male on Woodland Way near Sixth Street and detained him. That individual was identified as Westfall. Larmay was found at his residence and taken into custody. Some of the stolen property was recovered at that location.

The sheriff's office Special Investigations Unit is continuing to perform follow-up work and has obtained search warrants in an attempt to locate additional evidence.

Amity began contracting with the sheriff's office for law enforcement services in 2008.

"The access to our Special Investigations Unit for high level crimes like this is a service we are pleased to be able to offer," Sheriff Tim Svenson said.

He characterized patrol deputies as "well-rounded," but said the ability to assign detectives to assist in more complex investigations can prove useful.

"This was a great job by all involved," Svenson said.

Westfall was on probation at the time, having been convicted late last month of one count of fourth-degree assault/constituting domestic violence. Judge Jennifer Chapman placed him on 36 months probation.

A second count of fourth-degree assault was dismissed.