Amity Board will discuss school calendar

The Amity School Board is scheduled to discuss and vote upon a 2024-25 student calendar when it meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 10 in the district office.

The board will also receive the 2022-23 audit and approve the first reading of more than a dozen board policies after approving more than a half dozen second reading of policies.

Reports from Superintendent Jeff Clark and the three principals will also be heard.

For information, call the district office at 503-835-2171.