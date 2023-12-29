Alleged drunk driver causes three-vehicle crash

A Rickreall man allegedly caused a three-vehicle crash Friday, Dec. 22, on Highway 18, in the area of the Booth Bend overpass. The Oregon State Police identified him as Brian J. Nyseth.

He was traveling westbound when he side-swiped a vehicle, went into the eastbound lane crashed head-on into another vehicle, according to trooper David Watkin.

Nyseth failed standard field sobriety tests that were administered to him and was charged with one count each of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person.

His blood alcohol content was twice the presumptive level of intoxication in Oregon of .08, and he was cited and released from the Yamhill County Jail. No injuries were reported.