Become a Community Partner
How can you support the News-Register?
Since 2005, one-third (3300) of America’s newspapers closed while many more were down-sized by private equity firms and large newspaper chains.
The News-Register, locally and family-owned for 96 years, kept investing in quality community journalism over the past decade despite rampant inflation and reduced revenue (by 43%.)
That will be impossible to continue without community support.
Below are the options available in our current Community Partners program.
Click on each icon to subscribe or join today.