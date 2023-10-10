Zero Waste holds plastic collection event Oct. 14

Clean and sort by number into separate paper bags all materials labeled #1, #2, #4, #5, and #6. Items must be dry; no colored #1 accepted.

Also accepted are numbered miscellaneous plastic items such as bread bag clips, straws, screw-on and flip-top caps, cassette and CD cases, tape dispensers, and non-compostable utensils, bagged separately.

A charge of $4 per full paper grocery bag will help cover the cost of sending material to James Recycling, a nonprofit organization started by an autistic 18-year old and his mother. Their mission is to provide jobs for others on the autistic spectrum and to keep more plastic out of landfills and incinerators.

The next collection event will be Saturday, Feb. 10, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church.

For more information email theplasticprojectzwm@gmail.com, call 503-207-5482, or visit the website, zerowastemcminnville.com.