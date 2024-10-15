Yamhill will select mayor, two councilors

##Mayoral candidate Brian Denman ##Mayoral candidate Shea Corrigan ##Mayoral candidate Chuck Mitchell ##Council candidate Tim Askey

Residents gathered for a caucus July 31 to choose a slate of candidates representing the city ticket. They are Shea Corrigan, a current member of the city council, for mayor, and Patty Pairan and Chris Featherston for two opening on the council.

Candidates are also able to file for offices in the conventional manner as with other cities. Two more candidates filed independently for mayor: Brian Denman and former mayor Chuck Mitchell. Filing independently for council was incumbent Tim Askey. (All but Featherston responded to the News-Register questionnaire; Pairan declined to have her photograph published.)

Openings in Yamhill are for mayor and two council positions.

Here are the questionnaires as provided, with some editing for length:

1. Provide a brief biography.

2. How does your work or life experience prepare you for the position you are running for?

3. Tell readers why you are running — please speak to your motivation and purpose.

4. What are the top three issues facing the city, and how you would work to address each?

5. Describe your approach to leadership and policy formation.

Additional questionnaire responses will appear in forthcoming editions.

Mayor

BRIAN DENMAN

1. I am born and raised a Yamhillian. I went through the Yamhill school system and graduated in 1996. My mom is born and raised in Yamhill and my late father was from McMinnville, this is the only area I know and want to know.

2: I have a lot of people knowledge, I have worked in different industries and know how people work and how things need to be done right to get a good outcome. Currently I’m a drug and alcohol counselor; working with city and county officials regarding substance abuse in our area has taught me a lot about policies and how growth can occur.

3. We need to change, why can’t we do the same things they are doing. I know a lot of older folks in town and they feel Yamhill has gotten lazy and lacks communication to its residents.

4. Top three issues:

I want to figure out a way to get our water reservoir situation under control. We need to either fund a larger reservoir or get our water from another source. We have sub divisions being built and not enough water to supply the people already here let alone the new residents that will be coming.

I want to see our law enforcement have more of a presence. I feel they are out and being seen but need to be out more. I think the speeds would go down and or the city has the opportunity to make money from the traffic fines

Main Street looks dull when you drive down it. We need to get some grants and volunteers to dress our beautiful town up to make it even more beautiful. The residents have no voice with the city council, as I have seen myself the council doesn’t want to hear what the residents want,

4. I want to see the city park get a makeover. The only time they really work on the park is the week before Derby Days. I also on a side note want to put a dog park; we have the space. Let just build it.

5. When it comes to leadership, you have to have a clear a present leader. A good leader listens to its team, they listen and take all input in and make good decisions based upon the information given.

You have to make guidelines and policies, these are put in place for a reason. You need to create an agenda, you have to address the problems brought to you and your team. Sometimes you’re not always going to have the same ideas, but as a team and as the leader you have to come together and resolve the issues being focused on.

SHEA CORRIGAN

1. I am a husband, father and local business owner in Yamhill. My journey into public office began with my appointment to the Planning Commission for the City of Yamhill, and two years ago I decided to run for an open city council position. I am a current city councilor, and I believe that my experience working in the service industry for the last 30 years provides me with a unique skillset that will greatly benefit me as the next mayor of Yamhill.

2. Life experience: As a former restaurant owner as well as a current food and beverage director, my daily job consists of listening, understanding, and resolving problems or issues that may arise during the course of a workday. My ability to troubleshoot and solve unexpected issues in a decisive and rapid manner would be, in my opinion, an asset to the position of mayor.

3. Why I am running: I believe that the City of Yamhill has a lot to offer its citizens, and I would enjoy being a part of bettering my community.

4. Top 3 issues: Water is definitely the top priority for the City of Yamhill. We need to explore and address all the options available to us for providing more water to the city. I see options including new, raw water sources – for example Barney Reservoir – as well as the option of possibly adding a transmission line to tie into another city. Second, I believe that we need to be observant and aware of our growth potential and have the infrastructure in place to accommodate that growth. Finally, I would like to focus efforts on the preservation of the historic downtown district.

5. Leadership: My approach is, “The best thing, for the most people, for the longest time.”

CHUCK MITCHELL

1. Occupation: Project Manager for Bernhard Occupational; background: General Contractor and Project Manager; Yamhill-Carlton graduate, class of 1986; University of Idaho, BS Geography/ Engineering; Portland Community college: architectural design; Mayor of Yamhill from 1998 to 2002; member, Yamhill Planning Commission

2. For the last 25 years I have worked in the construction/ civil engineering world. As a self-employed general contractor I was responsible for new construction, remodels and for many other projects as well as being the architectural designer. I have worked on large water and sewer infrastructure projects both in the design phase and construction phase. I understand the issues plaguing Yamhill with the water infrastructure needs. I have many years of experience with estimating large projects and managing budgets. I have worked with many jurisdictions and understand the complexity of securing funding.

3. As a member of this community for the last 30-plus years I’m vested in the prosperity of the town. It will take a leader like me that can solve the current water needs. It will take a leader that has the knowledge and knowhow to remedy the problem. I have a proven track record when it comes to infrastructure needs and fixes. My engineering background and my experience working with government at a high level is what the city of Yamhill needs right now, I’m excited to get to work on the issues at hand and get Yamhill back on its feet and moving in the right direction. We can no longer kick the can down the road. I’m running because the city of Yamhill needs a leader that can get things done.

4. To fix the water issue that continues to plague the town of Yamhill; on day one, I will work to solve the problem so the town can continue to prosper; upgrade the community parks for current and future families to enjoy; maintain our quality of life through the continuation of our community law enforcement

5. I plan to focus on the big picture, set goals and work towards solving the current water issue. This is done through coordinating with stakeholders such as engineering firms, state and county governments and local partners. We don’t have another 20 years to wait. I plan to do the research, gather the data and move forward with a plan. This will require input from multiple agencies and local community input.

City council (at large)

PATTY PAIRAN

My husband and I moved to Yamhill in 2002 when we purchased a 1913 craftsman. We worked during the day and spent nights and weekends for years restoring the house.

I have always worked at a job that involved working with the public. I attend monthly City Council, Planning Commission Meetings and was recently given a position on the Water Committee.

I am very vested in the Yamhill community and want to see it thrive without big business. I want to represent the city as a whole, not just a few. Getting answers to those people that ask the questions. Residents should know what is going on in our little town, whether good or bad. I will do my best to make that happen.

Lack of reliable water source, communication and speed enforcement

Public Works Department has worked extremely hard on correcting all water leaks and alternatives to catching lost water. They are also working on a reliable water source that can support the city long term.

Council meetings has time for public comment. If questions are asked, that’s where they stop. They always go unanswered. Many people no longer attend meetings for that reason. I intend on getting those answers.

I live in the middle of one of our school zones. It’s common to see speeds of 35-40-plus mph from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. That has to stop. I will continue to speak out on the issues before someone gets hurt.

I believe you have to be honest to be heard. Listen to people and get the answers they need. Sometimes those answers are not what people want to hear. As long as it’s honest and truthful that’s what’s important. Since I will only be a portion of City Council I will use common sense and what is best for the city as a whole when making decisions and policy.

TIM ASKEY

1. My wife and I moved to Yamhill in 2016 when we purchased our first house. We have a three-year-old son who recently started pre-school and I work as a buyer in Newberg. I’ve been on Yamhill City Council since 2019.

2. My experience as a buyer for a dental equipment manufacturer and my degree in supply chain management has honed my skills in procurement and resource management, which are essential for budgeting and allocating city resources effectively. Serving as an aviation electronics technician in the Navy instilled a strong sense of discipline and teamwork, enabling me to collaborate effectively with diverse groups in the community.

3. I am running for another four-year term as a city councilor in Yamhill to continue building on the progress we’ve made together as a community over the past four years. My commitment to transparency and community engagement will help guide our next steps in fostering growth and enhancing the quality of life for all residents.

4. Three key issues that I am committed to addressing now and during my next term, if re-elected are: enhancing community engagement and communication, supporting our city staff, and managing our water situation while remaining vigilant about other potential unrelated challenges. To improve community communication, I am currently working on a city newsletter project that will be published by city council, keep residents informed and encourage participation in local governance. I also believe in prioritizing work-life balance and manageable workloads for our city staff, as their well-being is essential for effective service delivery. Finally, focus on our water issue is important, we’ve been focusing on it for years and we have a plan in place that will take time to be completed. I think that it’s just as important to ensure that we are proactively addressing any unforeseen, unrelated challenges that may arise and not losing sight of those due to all of the focus on water. Together, I believe that we can continue to create a more connected, resilient, and responsive community.

5. A solid approach to leadership and policy formation as a city councilor in Yamhill involves active community engagement to understand the needs and priorities of residents. Prioritizing transparency in decision-making fosters trust and encourages public participation. Collaborating with local organizations and stakeholders ensures diverse perspectives are considered in policy development. Data-driven analysis should guide decisions, balancing immediate needs with long-term sustainability. Finally, maintaining open lines of communication allows for ongoing feedback and adaptation of policies to better serve the community.