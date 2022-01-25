YamCo Watch shuts down as police scanners go silent

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
myopinion
Always appreciated the information I got from Yamco watch, I would know ahead of time, if there was an accident that I could avoid the traffic back up. But I do understand police safety is more important, then me knowing which way is quickest to drive home.
Bill B
Let’s face it, there is no transparency when it comes to communication from the McMinnville Police Department. It’s been that way for at least the last 7 years when we moved here. When there is the rare communication, it’s hours or days later. Fortunately, I found Yamhill Watch and was able to keep up with police actions, accidents, road closures etc. That was until MPD went encrypted. MPD does produce a useless (IMHO) monthly report detailing the number of calls made. How does that help the citizenry?
I understand the need for safety with the PD and FD, but there also is a need to know of imminent danger. Many police departments and other city agencies around the country have signed on with NIXL. Departments can provide immediate alerts to all that subscribe to the service. It’s free.