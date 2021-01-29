January 29, 2021 Tweet

Where was the outrage over Portland violence?

Although not at all surprised by the response to the latest events that unfolded in Salem and D.C., as submitted to the paper by various professors, editors, writers and fellow citizens, I have to admit I was also a bit amused.

Not, mind you, regarding the horrific and blatantly unlawful riots that assaulted the very foundations of what we profess to hold near and dear. I abhor the actions taken by those individuals, and even more those taken by President Trump and — if true — Oregon State Rep. Mike Nearman.

No, what got me was the depth and breadth of the outrageous indignation that poured forth. It reminded me of an often mangled quote from Hamlet — "The lady doth protest too much, methinks."

I have to ponder a bit. I have to wonder if, in the far reaches in the back of their minds, they felt that they and a host of other liberal media pundits, politicians and civic leaders might been a bit complicit as well.

On May 31, 2020, George Floyd was killed by Minneapolis police officers. A knee to the throat, pinning him to the ground, caused him to suffocate. However, the officers involved with Mr. Floyd’s death have been arrested, charged and scheduled for trial.

Immediately, Black Lives Matter and Antifa came to town. Under the guise of protesting police brutality, they preceded to riot, burn and vandalize, in and around Minneapolis, for several days.

In a flash, riots were running rampant throughout the country. Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, Chicago, Baltimore, Atlanta and New York City were among cities falling victim to riots that burned whole sections of residential communities and commercial districts.

Homes and businesses were vandalized and looted. Innocent citizens were assaulted, resulting in several homicides.

Instead of the riots being condemned, and the mayors and governors protecting their communities, it all became political. Liberal officials stood helplessly by and ceded control of their communities to the activists. "Defund the Police" became the new agenda on both counts.

As liberal city councils succumbed to the activists and slashed police budgets, and personnel, major crime shot through the roof. In 2020, Portland saw its highest homicide rate in more than 25 years. And activists pressured the mayor into disbanding the gun violence reduction team.

The result? Already, in just the first two weeks of 2021, there have been 45 gun assaults.

Now we come to the siege of Portland. For seven-plus months, BLM, Antifa and the Proud Boys have run amuck with impunity.

Yes, there were some peaceful demonstrations. However, the greater majority were indeed unlawful gatherings, culminating in hundred-plus straight nights where Antifa reigned over the city.

The the mayor and governor showed an inability to deal with the lawlessness. Bit by bit, the police were restricted in their ability to respond.

Aiding in their gross mishandling of the mess, the district attorney, for all intents and purposes, gave a free ride to anyone who elected to go out, break windows, vandalize property, assault the mayor and harass, vandalize, and threaten city councilors' families and homes.

Portland’s national reputation has been severely damaged. Businesses have boarded up their windows, closed their doors or opted to relocate, and insurance rates have skyrocketed. It’s get out of Dodge time!

Arrests? Few! Charges filed? Fewer!

Through all of this, I have yet to come across any outrage, anger or condemnation by contributors deploring the assault on the U.S. Capitol.

I fully support any person or group that peacefully and lawfully assembles to protest. I do so regardless of their cause or issue, popular or not. It's a right protected under the constitutions of the state of Oregon and the United States.

That protection does not cover arson, vandalism, assault, harassment or murder, no matter the cause, group or justification. Not ever.

If these same aforementioned contributors had been as forceful in their condemnation of the excesses of recent months, and our leaders had been firm in dealing with the rioters from the start, it's my firm belief the riotous Capitol assaults in D.C. and Salem would not have occurred.

Liberals love to cherry pick the laws they will enforce. Unfortunately for all of us, the other side followed suit.

Lastly, I am fed up with liberals tarnishing anyone who dares to have a differing viewpoint with the label of racist, white supremacist or supporter of white supremacy. Not only is it morally bankrupt, it is intellectually indefensible.

I have been through the South during the reign of George Wallace and Bull Connor. I have viewed first-hand the living conditions of Black sharecroppers, the whites-only drinking fountains, the segregated buses, the threat of being mistaken for a Freedom Rider and run off the road.

I have seen the look of hopelessness on faces, thanks to a climate of fear, white terrorism and abject poverty. I had classmates who were unconstitutionally incarcerated, along with their families, in internment camps. So I know what racism is, and what it is not.

We were celebrating Martin Luther King day has I wrote this. My answer to all of those on the left or right who choose to play the race card is one of my favorite MLK quotes: "Hate is not conquered by hate, hate is conquered by love, and, I look to the day when people will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character."

McMinnville resident Bill Hall proudly proclaims himself to be Oregon’s oldest soccer coach. Although currently registered Republican, he considers himself a Harry Truman/John F. Kennedy Democrat.