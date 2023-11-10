Weekend events honor veterans

A parade, a concert and other activities will honor the Veterans Day holiday.

The parade for veterans and first responders will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 11. It will form in the parking lot of Praise Assembly, Third and Irvine streets, then move west on Third Street to Cowls, then north to the Oregon Mutual Insurance parking lot.

World War II veteran Byron Garoutte of Newberg will be the grand marshal. A short ceremony will follow the parade.

Earlier, Sons of the American Legion will host a Veterans Day breakfast Saturday in the Carlton Legion Hall, 158 E. Main St.

Breakfast will run from 8 to 11 a.m., with ham and eggs, biscuits and gravy and pancakes. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for veterans and children younger than 6.

Proceeds will go toward supporting SAL programs.

Also on Saturday, veterans can attend a “Red, White & Blue Bunny Show” starting at 1 p.m. on the Yamhill County Fairgrounds in McMinnville.

Veteran John Nyberg, a long-time participant in the 4-H program and a member of American Legion Post 57 in Newberg, is helping sponsor the event. He is looking for veterans to help judge the event and possibly join kids in showing rabbits, as well.

The show is a fundraiser for Post 57 and the Wounded Warrior Project. For more information, call Nyberg at 971-832-0777, or Bob Berweger at 503-583-0773.

The Second Winds Community Band will perform its annual Veterans Day concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, in the McMinnville Community Center. Veterans will be recognized during the free event.

In addition, Linfield University will host “Vietnam From Both Sides: A refugee and a soldier in conversation” at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 12, in Nicholson Library on campus. Admission is free.

Speakers are author Tim Tran and Marine Corps veteran and Purple Heart recipient Bob Ferguson, a Linfield alum.