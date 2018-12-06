Trees will raise funds for fire victims

The C-Y Club is working in support of a Lions store that will offer free items to fire victims. Set up in Chico, California, the store needs donations of new or very good used clothing, children’s toys and canned food, as well as cash.

To raise more money for the store, the club will sell trees from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday in Ladd Park, the upper park in Carlton; and from 12:30 to 4 p.m. in Beulah Park in Yamhill.

Donations will be accepted at both locations. For more information, call or text 971-241-1374.