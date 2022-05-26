Travis Vincent Trimble 1974 - 2022

Travis Vincent Trimble, 47, passed away on Thursday, May 26, 2022, in McMinnville, Oregon.

Travis was born September 22, 1974. He lived and worked most of his life in Sandy, Oregon, until he moved to McMinnville in 2015 to help manage a family property. Travis was a real motorhead and enjoyed working on vehicles and motorcycles. He had a very kind heart and was a loving father and uncle.

Travis is survived by his parents, Bill and Cathy Trimble; sister, Alison Emerson (husband Rob); sister, Aryn Ferguson (husband Ben); and his two beautiful children, Lyric Trimble (5) and Ida Trimble (3). Travis also has four nieces and nephews, Kamryn and Karsyn Emerson and Tegan and Willy Ferguson.

The family would like to thank the hundreds of friends and family who have sent their condolences during this time of grief. Your support is greatly appreciated.

A Celebration of Life for Travis will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, at the Mountain View Shelter at Wildwood Recreation Site, 65670 E. Hwy 26, Welches, Oregon 97067.

We urge everyone to educate themselves about the dangers of Fentanyl. Visit www.dea.gov/fentanylawareness for information. #JustKNOW

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to an organization helping to provide treatment and recovery support for addiction: Oregon Recovers - https://www.oregonrecovers.org/, or an organization dedicated to raising awareness about "fentapills": https://www.songforcharlie.org/.