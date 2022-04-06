April 6, 2022 Tweet

Three Mile Lane 'diversion' bridge opens to traffic

Traffic began crossing McMinnville’s newest – albeit temporary – bridge starting at noon Wednesday.

The diversion bridge over South Yamhill River on Three Mile Lane Road is the new thoroughfare linking downtown McMinnville to Three Mile Lane/Highway 18. On Wednesday morning crews hired by Oregon Department of Transportation finished barrier installation and striping the road surface on what is known as the diversion bridge, completing the last tasks for the new span.

It replaces the 54-year-old bridge that is now closed and will be demolished starting later this year. In its place a permanent bridge will be built in 2023-24. The diversion bridge will serve traffic until that time, and then be removed.

Motorists should be alert to slight jogs left or right, entering the diversion bridge from the north or south, and speeds on Three Mile Lane have been reduced to 25 miles an hour.