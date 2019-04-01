Thomas J. Parrott - 1986 - 2019

Thomas Judson Parrott, or TJ as he was also known, was born January 7, 1986, in McMinnville, Oregon, to Carrie Miller and Kenneth Parrott. He unexpectedly passed away April 1, 2019, in a logging accident.

TJ had a larger than life personality and he enjoyed living life to its fullest in pursuit of his passions. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 2005 to 2010, when he was honorably discharged. Following his time in the service, TJ held a number of jobs, most recently finding his calling as a logger with Risseeuw Logging LLC.

In 2012, TJ found his greatest passion, his family, marrying his wife Nicole in February of 2014. Together they had three children. He was a great father and wonderful husband, with a huge heart, befriending most who met him. He loved spending time with his family and friends, game nights, good food and good beer. TJ also loved reading, motorcycles, video games and anything with a hint of adventure. He was always up for anything that sounded fun, and was willing to help anyone in need.

TJ is survived by his wife, Nicole; his children, Felicity (13), William (6) and Rosalie (4); mother, Carrie Miller; father, Kenneth Parrott; brother, Ryan Crawford; sister, Teylher Henkel-Parrott; and an abundance of loving, extended family.

Services will be held at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Macy & Son Funeral Home in McMinnville. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.