Theresa Farrelly 1953 - 2025

Theresa Farrelly, a beloved mother, sister, and care provider, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2025, at the age of 72. Born January 27, 1953, in Inglewood, California, she was a cherished member of our family and our community.

Theresa is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Wold of Dallas, Oregon; and brothers, David Glass, Chris Trowbridge III, John Trowbridge, Tim Trowbridge, Joe Trowbridge, and Paul Trowbridge. She was preceded in death by her brother, Patrick Trowbridge; and her parents, Charles Trowbridge and Florence Johnston.

For 30 years, Theresa was a loving care provider for five foster adults in her home. She was an active member of the church community and an ordained minister. Theresa will be in our hearts forever.

A Celebration of Life for Theresa will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 14, 2025, at the Valley Life Center in Dallas, Oregon.