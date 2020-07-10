By Ossie Bladine • Editor • July 10, 2020 Tweet

Taphouse set to open in old hardware space

Marcus Larson/News-Register##The Queener family is opening Two Dogs Taphouse this month in McMinnville.

Mac High grads Dave and Jami Queener will open the doors to Two Dogs Taphouse this month in the historic Taylor-Dale Hardware building at Third and Ford streets.

The couple returned to McMinnville after living and working in the Metro area for 20 years, eager to return to the more relaxed lifestyle in Yamhill County. And they knew for a few years they wanted to open a tap house, after selling their interest in an oil change business in Beaverton.

They happened to drive by and see the “For Lease” sign in the window of the building recently purchased by Katie Jackson and Shaun Kajiwara. It was a much larger space than the Queeners originally were considering, but the prime location and opportunity to be part of their hometown’s history persuaded them to go for it.

Meanwhile, two doors up Third Street, the vacancy created by the recent move of Tommy’s Bicycle Shop will be filled later this year by Bierly Brewing, owned by Linfield alumni JP Bierly and his wife, Amelia, a McMinnville native. It’s one of two gluten-free breweries in McMinnville and the only gluten-free dedicated eatery in the county.

The operation began in Philomath in 2016, and moved to McMinnville two years later on 11th Street between Baker and Cowls streets. JP Bierly said they planned to be in that space for three years, but the success of the business moved that timeframe ahead.

“We’ve been pushed by the market to expand faster than we had otherwise thought we would be,” he said.

They hope to be operational in the new location by winter. They plan to expand their food options — currently they offer small bites and weekly donut specials — but it won’t be a restaurant.

“It’s still going to be primarily a tasting room experience,” Bierly said.

He said they were looking around McMinnville for a space to expand and found “the opportunity to be on Third was a dream.” Bierly said they were approached by a customer who thought the former bike shop would be a good location for them.

Bierly said he and Amelia have done plenty of business at Tommy’s over the years, so they were familiar with the building.

“We were looking for a space that had never been a restaurant because of the gluten free aspect of our business,” he said. “We knew as soon as we found out it was available it was the right place for us.”

Dave Queener said he is excited to have another tasting room on the block to attract patrons to the north end of Third Street.

“It’s good that this will be the beer end of downtown,” he said, noting Allegory Brewing is around the block on Fourth Street, and Golden Valley and Grain Station are nearby, too. “It’s nice to have an extension of businesses.”

The Queeners signed a lease for the building in early 2019 and in September started renovations and design — much of which they have done themselves.

“I have an architectural background, so I put that to use and laid out the initial plan,” Queener said. “It always takes longer (doing it yourself), but I’m cheap labor.”

That transformation includes building the long dining tables created from redwood slabs, “about a tree and a half worth” in total, he said. They also kept as many historical elements, including the refurbished cabinet behind the bar, original to the building and over 100 years old. Above that hangs a vintage Taylor Dale Hardware sign. The original fir floors are kept as well.

The space features 40 taps, a few couches in the entryway, TVs along the perimeter walls and a private dining space in the back called “The Dog House.”

With COVID restrictions they can seat 120, Queener said, but eventually will build to 175.

“We talked about what kind of place we like to go to, where you can relax and watch a game,” he said.

To manage the kitchen, they hired Cody Kopp, who has worked for Harvest Fresh, Crescent Cafe and Community Plate, along with his own catering company. The menu will be a broad array of pub fare, “all fresh all the time,” Queener said.

The building was constructed in 1917. Harold Taylor opened a hardware business there in 1921. Son-in-law Ethan Dale joined him in 1961, after 10 years with Carlton Hardware. The store continued to operate under the Taylor-Dale name until its closure in 1993.

Kajiwara and Jackson last week accepted a Historic Preservation Award from the city during the council meeting. “It was a nice opportunity to thank all the people involved with the restoration of the Jameson/Taylor-Dale Building,” Kajiwara said, adding they are excited for the new family venture to open.

They hope locals will enjoy a space “that people remember as the hardware store, ballet studio and now a tap house,” he said.

Next door, construction continues on a new building also owned by Kajiwara and Jackson. The upstairs will connect to the hardware building’s renovated apartments, which will become short-term rentals. Kajiwara said the new building will be complete around October, so over-night accommodation should be ready later this year.

As for the street location, he said they are still working through the concept for the overall project, although a restaurant, tasting room, or combination of the two has long been discussed for the space.

Between that new building and the soon-to-be Bierly Brewing is another location waiting for its next chapter. The building at 620 N.E. Third was purchased in 2016 by LVSYS Corp, now Buildable. The company added a second story for its headquarters. The first floor remains for lease.