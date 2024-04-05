By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • April 5, 2024 Tweet

Stopping By: A life of faith and hard work

Rusty Rae/News-Register##Bob Luoto grew up west of Carlton working for his father’s Luoto Logging Company and later founded Cross & Crown Logging. His three younger brothers worked in the logging industry, as well — brother John worked for Luoto Logging and Cross & Crown for 30 years, Dan is retired from his own logging company, and Randy still runs log trucks.

Throughout his life, Bob Luoto has focused on helping others, whether that’s involved hiring them to work for his logging company, volunteering or witnessing to others about his Christian faith.

The eldest of four brothers, Luoto grew up west of Carlton. They helped in their father’s logging company or went into town to swim in the municipal pool or fish for bass and crappie in the big lake that no longer exists.

“It was a good place for us to grow up — farming, logging and working hard,” he said.

He noted that the latter is “something we’re lacking now”; it would be good for kids to learn the value of hard work.

Luoto graduated in 1970 from Yamhill Carlton High School, where he played basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring.

He said he enjoyed attending a small school, where he could participate in numerous activities.

He sang in choirs, too. In the fall, he took part in school plays; he’d enjoyed taking part in theater throughout his school years, in fact.

He went on to Lower Columbia Community College, then Washington State University. After graduating, he considered going to law school, but, he said, he didn’t want to spend another three years taking classes.

He wanted to work, as he’d done during the summers in high school and college, setting chokers and doing other logging jobs for Luoto Logging, which was run by his father, Robert Luoto.

Bob Luoto, who became president of Luoto Logging and founded his own Cross & Crown logging company in 1998, hasn’t regretted that decision.

“I loved what I did,” he said, adding that he likes to think his companies “helped the county build the county.”

He’s pleased to say he employed thousands of workers over the decades, paid them well and offered benefits such as health insurance, vacations and 401(k) plans.



Over the years, he frequently worked beside his employees. “I liked to go out with the guys in the brush and set choker,” he said.

Since he started working in the woods at 15 or 16 and learned every job, he was able to run all of the equipment, when necessary. That engendered respect.

“I didn’t just drive around in my pickup,” he said. “I wanted to know what I was talking about.”

Logging is one of the most dangerous professions out there, possibly the very worst, Luoto said. Jobs often involve steep slopes and brushy, hard-to-navigate conditions.

“Not seeing something is dangerous. Being hit by a limb is like being hit with a baseball bat,” he said.

As a boss, he always made sure his employees were trained and reminded daily about safety. He warned them to be particularly careful during the first half hour of the day, after lunch and just before quitting — times when workers are just getting in the swing of things, are tired or are hurrying to finish.

Accidents are inevitable. Luoto said he was always careful, but didn’t completely avoid injuries. He recalled having “something thrown at me” by a tree he was working on; it fractured his arm, but he kept working for the rest of his shift.



Logging is always hard, physical work. “I tell people I hire, give yourself a year and you’ll be in the best shape of your life,” Luoto said.

In addition to following safety rules, he said, he encouraged workers to keep well-hydrated and to take a lunch break to rest and keep their strength up.

“I had a lot of good crews over the years,” he said. “Really awesome people to work with.”

Most were men, but as the years went by he saw more women in the industry. He recalled several female log truck drivers who were among the best at their jobs.

“They were very competitive. They pushed it” and did well, he said.

One of his most valued long-term employees was Wendy Buchheit, who worked as Luoto’s bookkeeper for 45 years before retiring.

He recalled when she was new to the company. “Her baby son, Luke, sat in a drawer while she worked,” he said.

Luoto himself raised two children, Kirk and Marisa, while running the logging companies. Both his daughter-in-law and son-in-law were pastors. Each couple has three children of their own.

“I like to see my grandchildren a lot,” he said.

In addition to traveling to see them, as a retiree Luoto enjoys having time to visit places such as Hawaii. He enjoys visiting local beaches, too, along with going to church and visiting friends.



Luoto’s faith led him to name his own company Cross & Crown.

“The cross of Christ, the crown of glory,” he said.

His trucks carried that message. Luoto said he didn’t push his beliefs on anyone, but he never missed an opportunity to tell others about the company name’s meaning.

“I witnessed when asked,” he said. “I get asked a lot.”

Luoto, who attends McMinnville Covenant Church, said he tried to be an example to his work crews. “I wanted to be fair to all,” he said.

“I’m not perfect; no one is, but I try to do my best,” he said. “I try to let my actions speak louder than my words.”

At its peak, Cross & Crown cut and hauled about 60 million board feet of wood a year. Its payroll was about $2 million annually.

“It wasn’t all about making money,” he said. “You have to make money to survive, but it’s about the people, about making them family.”

Cross & Crown was a contract logging firm. In other words, Luoto bid on logging jobs from both small landowners and from big mills and companies, such as Boise Cascade, Stimson and Weyerhauser.

When his company won a bid, it would move onto the land and harvest the trees, which could take a few days or months. Occasionally, steep terrain or other challenges made him wonder about a job, “did I win or did I lose?” he joked.

“We worked from Florence to Astoria and east to the Cascades,” he said.

He enjoyed seeing the different parts of Oregon, especially the coast and the Columbia River Gorge. “Beautiful,” he said.

Not every job was as easy or lucrative as others, but all were important. “We tried to keep the crews going,” he said.

In 1976, when Luoto joined his dad’s business full time, the area had 350 lumber mills to which a logger might haul trees. “There were only about 100 when I quit,” he said.

He noted how much the industry has changed over the years.

Equipment has evolved. In the 1970s and ’80s, trees were felled by hand; now machines can be used to grab a tree, strip it of limbs, cut it down and carry it to a pile ready to be loaded onto a truck.

Mechanization has helped increase safety; it’s faster, too. Luoto said. But high tech equipment is expensive, increasing costs and cutting into profit margins.

In addition, “workers have to know computers,” he said.

When hiring, “we need people you can train” for both the computerized aspect of logging and the physical labor, which is still tough, he said.

“And we need them to be there every day,” he added. Fortunately, he always had crews that were responsible and dependable.

“I loved what I was doing, and I felt good about it,” he said.



Luoto still enjoys work, so he offers consulting for landowners who want to sell their timber, whether they have 10 acres or 100.

He said he does everything from assessing the acreage to setting up the mills where logs will be delivered, and organizing the permits, loggers and reforestation workers.

“We used to do that for ourselves,” he said of Cross & Crown, “so I have the contacts.”

Many small landowners don’t have those contacts themselves, he said. “A lot don’t know what to do with their trees,” he said.

Luoto also is available to do thinning and manage stands of timber. “It’s fun,” he said. “I get to know a lot of people.”

He also enjoyed meeting people from all over the state, Northwest and the nation through his volunteer work with the American Loggers Council and the Association of Oregon Loggers.

He was president and a board member of both organizations. “I opened our conventions with prayer,” he said.

During his tenure with ALC, he initiated and helped write standards for loggers while working and taking care of the environment.

In 2022, Luoto ran for the county board of commissioners. Newly retired, he said he had the time and figured his lifetime of experience in Yamhill County would be useful.

“I wanted to use my knowledge and skills to help people and the county,” he said, adding that, although he didn’t win, he learned a lot from the experience of running.

Starla Pointer, who believes everyone has an interesting story to tell, has been writing the weekly “Stopping By” column since 1996. She’s always looking for suggestions. Contact her at 503-687-1263 or spointer@newsregister.com.