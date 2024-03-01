St. Paul man is still missing

A recent ground and air search for a missing St. Paul man yielded no results, according to an Oregon State Police spokesman.

The family of Gurjinder (Gary) Singh Grewal, 48, the owner of St. Paul Market who went missing in early February, is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his location.

Search and rescue teams from Marion, Yamhill and Clackamas counties last week searched from the Highway 219 bridge to the Oregon City area, and OSP and Oregon Fish & Wildlife flew over the river.

“At this point, we have no searches planned for the river or elsewhere,” stated OSP Capt. Kyle Kennedy.

Grewal was last seen on Feb. 8 walking across the bridge over the Willamette River on Highway 219, south of Newberg, according to the Oregon State Police. His vehicle, a black Honda Pilot, was located just south of the bridge.

He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a black hoodie and a Chicago Bulls baseball cap.

OSP is requesting any person with dash-cam footage or who may have witnessed Grewal between 10:30 a.m. and 11: 30 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8, to contact dispatch at 1-800-452-7888.