Sports briefs

Marshall wins Reno Open

RENO – Matt Marshall, of Yamhill, was awarded an exemption into the 2021 Barracuda Championship after winning this year’s Reno Open. The three-day tournament was held at Toiyabe Golf Club.

Marshall won the 2021 Reno Open in a playoff against T.K. Kim of Meridian, Idaho. The second playoff hole proved to be the key to Marshall’s day – Matt birdied, while Kim parred.

The Barracuda Championship will mark Marshall’s return to the PGA TOUR, where he last played at the US Open in 2016 after spending seven years playing The Mackenzie Tour-PGA Canada Tour.

Born in Reno and raised in Santa Clara, Calif., Marshall played college golf at UCLA and UC Davis where he qualified for match play at the 107th U.S. Amateur Championship, the first Aggie to do so. He also earned spots on the All-Division I Independent Second-Team and Newcomer Team.

“We are incredibly excited to host Matt and his family at our tournament this summer,” said Chris Hoff, Barracuda Championship Tournament Director. “Our Reno Open partnership with the Golden State Tour, and Mike O’Leary, offers unique opportunities for some really talented golfers to play on the world’s biggest stage.”

Marshall leaves Reno with $15,000. He will return to Truckee, Calif. August 2–8, 2021 to compete in the Barracuda Championship, the area’s only PGA TOUR event.

Grizzlies host girls basketball camp

The McMinnville girls basketball program will be running their annual girls basketball camp June 21 through June 23. The camp will place emphasis on fundamentals, instruction in individual and team offense and defense and will hold competitive contests and games.

Registration is open; cost is $50.

The camp will be held at McMinnville High School. It is open to all girls entering 4th through 9th grades during the 2021-2022 school year.

Camp will run from 9 a.m. to noon each day.

The event is directed by McMinnville head coach Sean Coste, assistant coaches and members of the McMinnville High School girls basketball team.

You will find registration on the McMinnville Basketball Association Website or contact Coach Coste at McMinnville High School.

Sullivan, Powell selected to compete in 6A All-Star Softball Game

McMinnville’s Kayden Sullivan and Adrianna Powell were chosed by 6A coaches to compete in the 6A All-Star Softball Series June 17 at Hillsboro Stadium.

Both Grizzly players were first-team, all-Pacific Conference selections during their senior seasons.

The pair were powerful hitters in the middle of the Mac lineup.

The All-Star Series will start at 5 p.m. on the 17th.

Run/Jump/Throw comes to Willamina

Willamina High School’s track and field program is hosting a free event for athletes aged 12 and under June 29.

The Run/Jump/Throw event is partnered with Hershey and the USATF.

Registration is available at athletic.net or at 5 p.m. on race day.

Events begin at 5:30 p.m.

Tennis association opens training for local youth athletes

Sensing a need and demand for youth tennis in Yamhill County, several volunteers have created the McMinnville Community Tennis Association (MCTA).

MCTA has opened registration to interested participants for its summer programming. Weekly sessions will be offered throughout the season, starting June 21 at the Cowls Street courts.

Cost is $40 per week; discounts are offered for those signing up for the entire summer session and scholarships are available.

With beginner and intermediate lessons available, MCTA aims to grow interest in the sport.

Primary goals for the organization include providing affordable and accessible youth tennis opportunities, developing a talent pipeline for local schools and advocating for the addition of new tennis courts in the area.

Beginner lessons are offered for grades K-12 in weekly sessions – Monday through Thursday for one hour per day. Instruction includes basic playing skills, stroke techniques and court positioning.

Intermediate and advanced clinics are for grades 4-12. These twice-weekly sessions are two-hours and are designed for player with prior tennis experience. Instruction focuses on continued skill and stroke development, advanced drills, strategies and match play.

Instructors are former Linfield student-athletes Haley Fujimori – a two-time all-NWC player – and Ella Riddle Maliska – the most decorated tennis player in school history – and former McMinnville High School graduate and current Pacific University tennis player Cooper Rich.

For more information, visit the MCTA website at www.maccommunitytennis.com .

Provoking Hope Golf Tournament

The sixth annual Provoking Hope Tournament is scheduled for June 12 at Michelbook Country Club. The scramble format will include on-course games, a poker run and prizes.

Players are asked to check in at 11:30 a.m. for a 1 p.m. shotgun start. A 5:30 p.m. dinner, presentation, auction and door prizes are included after the tournament.

Cost is $100 per player, which includes dinner.

A donation box for hygiene and non-perishable food items will also be available.

Provoking Hope provides a safe and supportive environment or residents in the Willamette Valley.

For additional details, call 503-472-2129 ext. 3 or email terry@michelbook.com .

Salute to Veterans Golf Classic

Michelbook Country Club is hosting its third annual Salute to Veterans Golf Classic Saturday July 24. Net proceeds support a local Veterans Emergency Relief Fund.

Registration is open to all golfers; sign up is required by July 17.

Cost is $55 per individual or $220 for a team. Fees include a golf cart and meal. Prizes will be awarded in the scramble format. Hole sponsors are needed.

Interested participants can contact Steve Farley at spfarley@outlook.com or 503-435-8247 for additional information.