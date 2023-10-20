Shots reported in northwest McMinnville

A resident reported hearing possibly two gunshots and then seeing a vehicle speed out of the area, according to Capt. Scott Fessler. Officers located two shell casings in the street.

No one reported being injured and officers could not locate any property damage.

If anyone has information about this incident, please call the Yamhill Communications Agency non-emergency number — 503-434-6500 — and ask to speak with the on-duty patrol supervisor. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can leave a message on the MacPD TipLine at 503-434-2337. Reference case number 23-3666

Anyone living with exterior cameras within the residential area bordered by Northwest Fenton Street, Northwest Wallace Road, Northwest Donahoo Street and Northwest Second Street is asked to call the non-emergency number and ask to speak with the on-duty patrol supervisor if you think you have possible relevant video and are willing to let an officer review the footage.

“We would greatly appreciate your assistance in this matter,” Fessler said.