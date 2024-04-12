Shots fired on Third Street Thursday evening

A shooting incident in downtown McMinnville Thursday evening led to the arrest of one man, and police are following up on leads regarding a second subject involved.

McMinnville Police officers were dispatched about 10 p.m. to the area of Third and Evans Street, and were advised shots were being fired by two males who were running west on Third.

According to a press release from Patrol Captain Scott Fessler, an officer spotted the two males, who ducked behind a parked vehicle before fleeing on foot south on Evans Street. An officer pursued the subjects; one eventually surrendered and was detained while the other was not located.

Roberto Matias Olague, 21, of McMinnville, was arrested on three charges related to a previous menacing incident that occurred April 3: felony unlawful use of a weapon, felon in possession of a firearm and menacing.

Fessler said Olague was also cited for a theft of beer incident that occurred at a local convenience store earlier Thursday evening.

“During the subsequent investigation, officers learned that the two subjects had been in a confrontation with a third male (presumably known to each other),” Fessler said in the press release. “After one of the two subjects punched the third male in the face, the third male ran from the area, and one of the two subjects fired a shot at him. The subject was not injured, and he was interviewed by the police.

“The officers further learned that when the two subjects originally fled the area (prior to police arrival), they fired two shots at an uninvolved employee of a nearby business that witnessed some of the events. Fortunately, he was not injured, and he was interviewed as well.

“As part of the overall scene investigation, officers located three shell casings, as well as two handguns. The two handguns were located under the parked vehicle that the two subjects originally ducked behind.”

Olague has several previous convictions, including charges related to a January 2022 assault and a March 2022 hit-and-run accident near Michelbook Ave. and 12th Street. Originally sentenced to 45 days in jail and two years probation, Olague ended up back in custody later that year after violating terms of his probation, and was also convicted twice more on assault charges related to incidents that occurred while in jail.

He appeared in court Friday for an arraignment hearing on the April 3 charges. He will be represented by court-appointed attorney Kiyana Parvis.

Anyone with information about the Thursday incident is encouraged to call the Mac Police TipLine at 503-434-2337 and reference case 24MP1286.