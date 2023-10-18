Sheriff's Office investigating Sherian shooting

The Yamhill County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting incident that was reported in Sheridan the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 18.

The agency said it will release further details later.

One adult male is being treated for a gunshot wound and another adult male has been detained, according to the sheriff's office. It's believed he was the shooter. A weapon has been recovered.

Detectives are in the early stages of the investigation. There is no active community threat.

The Oregon State Police and City of Sheridan Public Works Department assisted the Sheriff's Office with its initial response to the incident.