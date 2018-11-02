By Logan Brandon • Logan Brandon • November 2, 2018 Tweet

Sheridan beats Warrenton, 28-3; West Linn eliminates Mac; Amity advances

SHERIDAN – In its first state football playoff since 2010, Sheridan prevailed 28-3 over Warrenton tonight at Bill Chrisman Memorial Field. The second-seeded Spartans defeated the 15th-ranked Warriors with a dominant defensive performance and 14-point second quarter.

Six minutes into the first quarter, Sheridan struck for the initial touchdown. The Spartans started their drive at the Warrior 30-yard line. DeEldon Paulk earned four yards on the first play of the series. Junior tail back Josh Rogers then took a handoff 26 yards for the opening score, in which he broke multiple tackles on his quest for the goal line.

In the second quarter, the Spartans tallied back-to-back touchdowns, both courtesy of senior quarterback Jacob DeBoff. First, he capped a 73-yard drive with a perfect 31-yard throw on the move to Chris Savoldi in the end zone.

After the Sheridan defense forced a three-and-out, DeBoff zipped a pass to Wyatt Schultz for a 23-yard score and a 21-0 lead.

Rogers added his second touchdown on the first series of the second half. Taking a carry from the Warrenton 16-yard line, he bounced off a tackle in the backfield. Sprinting up field, Rogers broke another tackle before racing into the end zone.

Warrenton’s only score became a fourth-quarter 27-yard field goal by McKenzie Ramsey.

Sheridan next hosts Kennedy next Friday.

Scores from around the area –

West Linn 70, McMinnville 35

Amity 52, Brookings-Harbor 6