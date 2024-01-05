Shelters and other support serve the unhoused

Rusty Rae/News-Register##Bret and Serena Martin of Sheridan, left, talk with board chair Tim Beevers in the new commercial kitchen at the Yamhill County Gospel Rescue Mission. The Martins spoke with Beevers about ways the church they attend in McMinnville might engage with the mission and its services. Cofounder and chef/kitchen manager Terry Woods said, “the kitchen is a blessing. I am so eager to put it to full use,” once building occupancy is official in February. Rusty Rae/News-Register##Kaye Sawyer, left, co-founder of the Yamhill County Gospel Rescue Mission, greets visitors during the Dec. 27 open house at the expanded facility at 14th and Logan serving unhoused men, women and families. The mission recently expanded its dorms and added private family rooms, a nursery, playrooms, other gathering areas and a modern kitchen. With Sawyer are Eric and Annie Witherspoon, center and right, of Yamhill, and board member Craig Thornton and wife, Becky, in the doorway.

Yamhill County Gospel Rescue Mission, featured in photos here, is just one of a number of programs and services in Yamhill County to serve the unhoused.

As a continuation of our coverage of homelessness concerns, “Reality and Response,” the News-Register presents a list of other shelters in this edition. More details will appear in future editions; changes may be submitted to managing editor Kirby Neumann-Rea at kirby@newsregister.com.

Now under construction in McMinnville is a new “navigation center” due to begin operations this year, a significant new addition to the area’s ability to assist the unhoused with a variety of needs. The facility, with wrap-around case management as well as overnight accommodations, showers and laundry facilities, is located on Southwest Adams Street and known as AnyDoor Place.

The nonprofit gospel mission is a 501(c)3 Christian organization (ycgrm.org) founded in 2004 by a small group of individuals who saw a need for emergency shelter in Yamhill County.

It operates a 30-day stay shelter year-round, along with an overnight shelter open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., that serves breakfast and dinner, and provides access to showers and a laundry room. It serves men, women and families. Currently, it can house up to 17 individuals or families, though the mission is in the process of expanding. It also offers a computer lab, classes and Bible studies.

Both shelters require guests to be clean and sober, but the overnight shelter requirement is relaxed during inclement weather, to protect people who need safety from weather conditions.

The 30-day shelter is at 1340 N.E. Logan St., McMinnville; phone number 503-472-9766.

The overnight shelter is at 1315 N.E. Macy St., McMinnville, phone number 503-877-6096. It is open April 1 to Nov. 30, Tuesday and Wednesday, 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.; Dec. 1 to March 31 from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. seven days a week.

Guests must call ahead, to 503-472-9766, to verify space is available.

Resources: shelters and meals

Part of Blanchet House in Portland, a nonprofit social services agency, Blanchet Farm Residential Recovery Program in Carlton, is a drug and alcohol recovery program for men, who spend eight months working on the farm while going through case management and a 12-step program.

More information at: www.blanchethouse.org/blanchet-farm-residential-recovery-program/

Intake interviews are at 503-852-6626.





A community drop-in center, Friends of Chehalem House, serves hot food for breakfast, lunch, and provides to-go meals; distributes coats, clothing, and items like hats, gloves, socks, and hand warmers, while providing a place for people to stay cool during hot days. Personal care and hygiene items are available. There are also vouchers to local thrift stores for additional clothing items.

Drop-in center has Wi-Fi, a phone, and a place for guests to receive mail. The center keeps track of and celebrates guests’ birthdays. It is located at 504 E. First St., Newberg, 503-538-9761, newbergdropin@gmail.com





Community Wellness Collective, an organization of providers, support agencies and citizens bringing awareness and addressing groups, can be reached at 503-766-5246; connect@communitywellnesscollective.org; and communitywellnesscollective.org

It is intended to provide bridges to mental health services in particular, as well as links to various resources in the county.





Encompass Yamhill Valley is a nonprofit that “operates county-wide, mobile-based outreach services designed to connect the most vulnerable members of our society with the programs and services they desperately need.”

It offers programs for “peer counseling, food and meal distribution, court advocacy, mental health and substance abuse treatment referrals, free health care referrals, emergency shelter, gas and transportation vouchers, and safe overnight car camping.”

That includes its Sunday Sandwiches program, operated in conjunction with YCAP and the McMinnville Public Library. The program provides “free, nutritious takeaway meals” on Sunday afternoons in the library plaza, from 1 to 3 p.m.; encompassyv.org, email hello@encompassyv.org





First Baptist Church, McMinnville, offers a cooling and warming center and a low barrier overnight shelter on Friday nights, and during inclement cold, hot or excessively rainy weather. The shelter includes access to showers, an evening meal and a light breakfast.

In addition, several recovery groups meet at the church weekly, including Alcoholics Anonymous, Overeaters Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous and others. For more information, call the church office at 503-472-7941 or email office@fbcmac.org for details about all groups and schedules.

Location is 125 S.E. Cowls St., McMinnville; 503-472-7941.





Harvest House, Newberg, and Sharing House, McMinnville, are night-by-night shelters run by Yamhill Community Action Partnership; phone 503-472-0457 or 1-800-945-9992.

Married couples with children, single parents, and single women are eligible; single men are not permitted.





Henderson House offers shelter and services to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault in Yamhill County.

Trained advocates provide confidential one-on-one support, 24-hour crisis response, 30-day emergency shelter, assistance with safety plans and protection orders, resource referral, support groups, and court accompaniment.

Advocacy Center (open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) is at 610 S.E. First St., McMinnville; 24-hour Crisis Line: 503-472-1503; office phone: 503-472-0244





Love INC, Newberg, short for Love in the Name of Christ, runs a clearing house to connect people in need to area churches and helps churches develop programs to assist people, including providing meals, bus passes, showers, clothing, over the counter medications and haircuts.

More information at loveincnewberg.org, 503-537-3999 or send an e-mail info@loveincnewberg.org

Love INC operates a transitional living shelter for single women. There is an admission process, as this is not an emergency shelter, but rather a transitional living program. Call Love INC to be placed on the call list for when a bed is available.