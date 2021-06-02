Robbery suspect quickly apprehended

Ashton Lay

A McMinnville man was taken into custody about noon today after trying to rob Chase Bank in McMinnville.

Police arrested Ashton Lay, 26, in Wortman Park on McDaniel Lane. He was found there after allegedly trying to rob the bank, located at 1675 Highway 99W.

He was booked into Yamhill County Jail on one count of first-degree theft and one count of second-degree robbery.

Police said McMinnville officers were dispatched to the bank about 11:55 a.m. on a report that a robbery had just occurred.

The suspect, who presented a note and demanded money from a teller, was described as a white male in his 20s wearing a bright yellow shirt. Bank employees said he fled on foot.

Witnesses outside the bank told officers the man had removed his shirt and gone south on McDaniel Lane. Officers soon contacted Lay in Wortman Park and took him into custody.