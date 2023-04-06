Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Mac High students Jacob Lavanger, Logan Haisch and August Wegner, who are among those interning at McMinnville Water & Light, use computers to plan for an emergency water trailer. In the background is Dominic Humlie, who interned last year and now works for the utility. Rachel Thompson/News-Register##McMinnville High School welding student Nathaniel Porter paints waterproof bedliner material onto the interior of a trailer McMinnville Water & Light will use in emergencies. Porter and other student interns are outfitting the trailers so they can be taken to sites where potable water is needed.

By Starla Pointer • Staff Writer • April 6, 2023 Tweet

Problem solvers: Mac High students intern at Water & Light

McMinnville High School interns are working with McMinnville Water & Light this spring on a project that will provide people with potable water in emergencies.

The interns are designing and outfitting the interiors of emergency water purification trailers that can be taken wherever needed. They are also writing operation and maintenance manuals for them.

The team has made a 3-D computer model of the trailers and all the parts and pieces that will go inside, such as water purifiers, cabinets and a generator. They created a schedule of what needs to be done and in what order to enable them to meet their deadline.

“We’re dealing with weight balancing,” said Logan Haisch, a sophomore, showing a sketch of what will be placed where.

He is one of seven interns working on the project. In addition to Logan, the students are Mason Smark, Jacob Lavanger, August Wegner, Caden Huber, Wyatt Kuchta and Nathaniel Porter.

“We want to mitigate any possible issues with driving the trailer to an emergency,” Logan said. “And tried to keep the middle clear to create a walkway.”

In late March, he and fellow designers were “still working out the kinks,” he said. But they were excited about their progress and eager to see the real-world results.

So were W&L officials, who recruited the interns for the project.

CEO John Dietz said the internship program benefits both the students, who gain work experience and skills, and Water & Light, which gets work done on a project and helps grow future employees.

Six or seven people have been hired after interning with the utility, Dietz said. Dominic Humlie, for instance, was a WORKS program intern last year and, after receiving his associate degree, joined the utility fulltime.

The internships are part of a McMinnville-wide effort to develop future workers, led by the McMinnville Economic Development Partnership and Work Source Oregon along with the McMinnville School District, Chemeketa Community College and Water & Light.

The goal is for interns to learn skills that will be attractive to their future employers. They learn about managing and completing projects, as well as soft skills such as punctuality and teamwork.

Mac High students jumped at the opportunity to gain experience at Water & Light.

Logan, for instance, said his Engineering and Aerospace Sciences Academy teacher told him about the internship. He pursued it because it would be “a real-world opportunity” to gain real-life engineering experience.

A teacher also recommended to Nathaniel Porter that he apply for the internship — in his case, it was fabrication pathway teacher Chip Ford.

“I thought it would be good experience,” Nathaniel said as he worked coating the interior of one of the trailers with water-resistant bedliner paint.

Nathaniel is learning welding at Mac High. He hopes to use that skill when he joins the military after graduating.

Whatever experience he gains in the W&L internship will be valuable, Nathaniel said. “It’s good practice to work with a team and a deadline,” he said.