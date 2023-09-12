Planning Commission OKs major mixed-use development in NW Mac

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
PAO
Interesting that 3 story buildings are included when the city council limited that parcel to 2 stories max in order to address density and traffic concerns on Baker Creek Road. I wonder if Planning included that information in the Staff Report presented to the Planning Commission?
tagup
Would be interesting to hear the plan for traffic on both Baker Creek & Hill roads.
Easy Writer
It's a food desert out there. They really need a grocery store.