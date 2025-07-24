Photos: Shelf propelled

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Bennett Look, 2, reaches for a sticker inside the library bookmobile after checking out books with his dad, Dayton, during Wednesday’s Read & Play program at Joel Perkins Park in Lafayette.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Library specialist Kirsten Dennis stands ready Wednesday to welcome kids and their families to the McMinnville Public Library bookmobile at Joel Perkins Park in Lafayette. It’s a weekly stop through Aug. 21. McMinnville locations include Redwood Commons on Mondays, Villa Del Sol Apartments on Tuesdays and Tice Park Apartments on Thursdays, all from 10:30 a.m. to noon