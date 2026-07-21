Photo Gallery: Making waves

Nathan Ecker/News-Register##Incoming McMinnville High School freshman David Rios lunges forward with a mighty stroke while competing in the boys’ 11-and-over 200-yard butterfly. Rios won the event with a time of 2:09.10, beating the second-place finisher by four seconds. He also claimed first in the 200-yard backstroke at 2:19.21, less than a second in front of fellow teammate Luke Wilkens (2:20.42). Rios closed a sizeable gap with Wilkens to mark the finish by a hair.
Nathan Ecker/News-Register##McMinnville swimmer Cate Shea breaths through her breaststroke during the girls’ 50-yard version of the event during the Wine Country Block Party at the McMinnville Aquatic Center on Saturday, July 18. Shea finished second with a time of 34.84. She also placed first in the 100-yard individual medley (1:06.62) and 50-yard freestyle (27.11). The block party was hosted by the McMinnville Swim Club.
Nathan Ecker/News-Register##Keller Shea (foreground) and Isaac Chase (background) prepare to reverse swan dive into the water as opposing first legs of the boys’ 13-and-over 200-yard medley. Shea will be entering college in the fall, leaving the future of Mac swimming to aquatic athletes like Chase who have impressed the coaches.
Nathan Ecker/News-Register##Gisele Martins makes her turn into the home stretch of the girls’ 100-yard individual medley. She ultimately placed fifth with a time of 1:10.80. Martins later placed side by side with Cate Shea in the 50-yard freestyle. Shea took first in 27.11, while Martins claimed second-place less than a length behind her teammate in 27.26.
Nathan Ecker/News-Register##Addie Withee battles for position in the girls’ 200-yard freestyle, framing herself in the catch of her stroke. Withee placed sixth in the event at 2:33.36 as the highest finishing Mako swimmer. Her highest personal placement came in the 100-yard freestyle, where she placed second in 1:06.60. Withee also competed in the 50-yard backstroke (3rd, 35.26), 50-yard breaststroke, 50-yard backstroke, 50-yard butterfly and was the last leg of the 200-yard medley relay.
Photo Gallery: Making waves
On July 18-19, hundreds of swimmers from the McMinnville, Hillsboro, Salem and Tualatin Hills swim clubs competed at the 2026 Wine County Block Party. The event was primarily for novice swimmers to get high-energy practice, but allowed older athletes to enter the pool as well for some test runs inside the McMinnville Aquatic Center.
Comments