Photo Gallery: Making waves

Nathan Ecker/News-Register##Incoming McMinnville High School freshman David Rios lunges forward with a mighty stroke while competing in the boys’ 11-and-over 200-yard butterfly. Rios won the event with a time of 2:09.10, beating the second-place finisher by four seconds. He also claimed first in the 200-yard backstroke at 2:19.21, less than a second in front of fellow teammate Luke Wilkens (2:20.42). Rios closed a sizeable gap with Wilkens to mark the finish by a hair.

Nathan Ecker/News-Register##McMinnville swimmer Cate Shea breaths through her breaststroke during the girls’ 50-yard version of the event during the Wine Country Block Party at the McMinnville Aquatic Center on Saturday, July 18. Shea finished second with a time of 34.84. She also placed first in the 100-yard individual medley (1:06.62) and 50-yard freestyle (27.11). The block party was hosted by the McMinnville Swim Club.

Nathan Ecker/News-Register##Keller Shea (foreground) and Isaac Chase (background) prepare to reverse swan dive into the water as opposing first legs of the boys’ 13-and-over 200-yard medley. Shea will be entering college in the fall, leaving the future of Mac swimming to aquatic athletes like Chase who have impressed the coaches.

Nathan Ecker/News-Register##Gisele Martins makes her turn into the home stretch of the girls’ 100-yard individual medley. She ultimately placed fifth with a time of 1:10.80. Martins later placed side by side with Cate Shea in the 50-yard freestyle. Shea took first in 27.11, while Martins claimed second-place less than a length behind her teammate in 27.26.