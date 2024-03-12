Photo Gallery: Mac Wine and Food Classic returns with vendors offering something for every palate

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Photo booth images get a laugh Friday from West Linn residents Annemarie Parola, Phil Smith and Amanda Smith, and Shelle Tyber from Tualatin, during the McMinnville Wine and Food Classic at Evergreen Space Museum. The Portland-based “Hammie The Photo Booth” station was among dozens of vendors participating in the March 8-10 event, an annual fundraiser for St. James School.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##St. James volunteers Antonio Rios and Jose Grimaldo, both from McMinnville, bake crab and shrimp melts, a popular tradition along with oysters, at the Classic. Grimaldo’s children, now high school students, attended St. James School. “It’s a tradition. You gotta come back and help out.”

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Will call volunteer Mike Warren of McMinnville stages purchased bottles of wine and other items at the Evergreen lobby for Wine and Food Classic attendees to pick up before leaving. Roving volunteers collect merchandise from attendees who can then browse, eat and drink, hands-free.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Wine and Food Classic attendees sample food and drink beneath the ambient lights in the Evergreen Space Museum.