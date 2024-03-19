Photo Gallery: Eola-Amity Hills Equinox event celebrates AVA
Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Tanks gleam amid the event lighting at Zenith Vineyard during the Eola-Amity Hills Winegrowers Association’s “Equinox in the Eola-Amity Hills” on March 16. The event returned after a 10-year hiatus, a reflection of the AVA’s growth in the past decade and the goal to improve connections among all AVA members, wineries and vineyards, according to organizers. Zenith was founded in 2008.
Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Chef and owner Christopher Czarnecki, of The Joel Palmer House in Dayton, prepares wild mushroom risotto with slippery Jack and porcini mushrooms. Joel Palmer House also served rosemary, pistachio and mascarpone cheesecake. Chefs highlighted locally sourced ingredients to complement sparkling, white and red wines.
Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Davonie Grecco, from Wild Pear Restaurant and Catering in Salem, offers samples of honey, thyme and goat cheese phyllo tartlets to Corey and Jenny Mertz from McMinnville. Behind them are Laureen O’Brien and Ed Fus from Portland. Wild Pear also served seafood ceviche. A total of 31 wineries from the AVA were on hand, showcasing two wines each, and about 300 people attended.
