Photo Gallery: Eola-Amity Hills Equinox event celebrates AVA

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Tanks gleam amid the event lighting at Zenith Vineyard during the Eola-Amity Hills Winegrowers Association’s “Equinox in the Eola-Amity Hills” on March 16. The event returned after a 10-year hiatus, a reflection of the AVA’s growth in the past decade and the goal to improve connections among all AVA members, wineries and vineyards, according to organizers. Zenith was founded in 2008.

Rachel Thompson/News-Register##Chef and owner Christopher Czarnecki, of The Joel Palmer House in Dayton, prepares wild mushroom risotto with slippery Jack and porcini mushrooms. Joel Palmer House also served rosemary, pistachio and mascarpone cheesecake. Chefs highlighted locally sourced ingredients to complement sparkling, white and red wines.