Petco Love provides grant to HB Pets

Petco Love, founded in 1999, gives grants and otherwise supports pet adoption and other lifesaving efforts.

The nonprofit has given out nearly $400 million to more than 4,000 organizations in North America, resulting in more than 6.8 million pets being adopted. It also founded a national lost and found database that uses patented image-recognition technology to aid in the search for lost pets.

Petco Love is committed to creating “a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of the organization.

Homeward Bound Pets provides services to pets without homes and pets who have been abandoned and/or neglected. Since 1975, organizers said, it has helped thousands of pets “live happier, healthier and safer lives” through its no-kill shelter, low-cost spay/neuter surgeries, vaccines and microchips, licenses and adoption services.

Homeward Bound is in the process of building a new shelter building at its site near the McMinnville Airport.

Jessica Barber, marketing specialist, said the organization has raised 72% of its goal and is working to raise the last $1.25 million.

The new building will provide better health care for dogs and cats and a better place for potential pet owners to find adoptable animals. It will feature well-draining floors, air filtration, a large outdoor dog run, kennels that reduce stress by keeping dogs from seeing each other, “meet and greet” rooms for adoptions, offices and a conference room,

Donations can be made online at bit.ly/3MMtx or checks can be sent to HBPets, P.O. Box 8, McMinnville, OR 97128

For more information about Homeward Bound, go to hbpets.org/. For more about Petco Love, go to petcolove.org.