Peggy S. Childs 1922 - 2025

Peggy S. Childs, 102 years old, of The Dalles, went to join the Lord and her beloved husband on April 29, 2025. Born September 24, 1922, she was the oldest of three children of John D. and Margaret (Alderman) Shelburne of Dayton, Oregon.

Peggy attended Dayton schools, was named Salutatorian of her graduating class, and later graduated from Oregon State College (now OSU) with a degree in Home Economics. She was a member of the Sigma Kappa Sorority. It was at OSC where she met and married her sweetheart, David Childs. They were married for an astounding 77 years.

Peggy was predeceased by her parents; a brother, Jack Shelburne; and sister, Mary Ann Wiser; and husband, David. She is survived by her son, Chris (Denise) of Silverton; daughter, Kathleen “Kit” Kamo (Curt) of Caldwell, Idaho; grandson, David Kamo (Rhiannon); and two great-grandchildren, Kobe and Khloe.

A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 10, 2025, at The Springs at Mill Creek “Spring Room," 1201 W. Tenth, The Dalles.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Gilliam County Historical Society or The Dalles United Methodist Church.