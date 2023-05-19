OSP trooper involved in crash

Armando Hernandez, 24, was taken into custody by the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office and lodged in local custody without bail on one count each of driving under the influence of intoxicants, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person.

The sheriff’s office responded to assist the OSP after receiving information via dispatch that the trooper’s vehicle, a Dodge Challenger, had been hit, according to Capt. Sam Elliott.

The trooper, who suffered minor injuries, was not immediately identified by the OSP.

Trooper Emily Schroff reported on a daily log entry that she attempted to stop a Toyota coupe for speeding on Baker Creek Road. The vehicle, operated by Hernandez, was going 82 mph in a 55 zone, she said.

Schroff said as she was turning around to stop him, Hernandez sped up and drove off westbound.

“The Toyota continued (westbound) at a high rate of speed,” Elliott said. “It drove off the paved section of the roadway, onto the shoulder, appeared to overcorrect, crossed the centerline and crashed into the other trooper who was driving eastbound on Baker Creek Road near High Heaven (Road).”

There were multiple passengers with Hernandez. One of them, 28-year-old Andres Junior Rocha III of McMinnville, was hospitalized with unknown injuries, Schroff’s report noted. Hernandez was taken into custody after being treated at the Willamette Valley Medical Center.

“A search warrant was sought and granted, and served to obtain a blood sample from Mr. Hernandez,” Elliott said.