Orla June Currie 1931 - 2024

Orla June Currie, 92, a lifelong Oregon resident, was called home to be with the Lord on February 6, 2024. She was born June 25, 1931, in Hopewell, Oregon, the youngest of three girls born to Henry and Inga Deedon. Orla was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; her older sisters, Helen Sims and Arleen Hauser; and her daughter, Marilyn. She is survived by her sons, Marvin Currie, Kent Currie, and Paul Currie; as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Growing up in a rural community helped Orla develop a strong work ethic and appreciation for the land. While raising a family, she and her husband Robert worked their farms and ranches in Hopewell and Yamhill, while also working outside jobs. After retirement, they moved to Lafayette, traveled the country in their motor home and enjoyed various hobbies. Orla loved gardening, reading, and researching family genealogy. She was a firm believer in the Lord, and attended Baptist churches in Carlton and Dayton whenever possible.

Memorial services will be held at noon, Saturday, February 24, 2024, at Dayton First Baptist Church, 300 Flower Lane, Dayton, OR 97114.

