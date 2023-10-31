Nighthawk to arrive at museum

An F-117 Nighthawk will make its debut at the Evergreen Aviation Museum on Saturday, Nov. 11.

A debut party will run from 5:30 to 8 p.m. that evening. Guests will see the plane up close and hear speakers. Only 117 tickets are available at $30 each, with half the proceeds going to restoring the plane.

The Lockheed Nighthawk was developed in 1985 as the world’s first operational stealth fighter. It was designed by Kelly Johnson, who founded Skunk Works and designed the SR-71.

The museum’s Nighthawk, number 85-0816, was nicknamed the Lone Wolf. It dropped the first bomb in Operation Desert Storm.

The Lone Wolf was retired in 2008, but has been flown in the years since. Museum officials said it “is still a technological marvel almost 40 years” after its first flight.

At the Evergreen museum, it will undergo a multi-year restoration project.

For more information, go to the museum website, evergreenmuseum.org.