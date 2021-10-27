October 27, 2021 Tweet

Nicholas Kristof makes it official: he's running for governor

Yamhill's Nicholas Kristof will run for governor.

Kristof, 62, confirmed today something the 1977 Yamhill-Carlton High School graduate had been considering for three months.

The long-time journalist and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner framed himself as the political outsider in his Wednesday morning campaign announcement.

First to report Kristof's decision was Portland TV station KGW, Wednesday morning. Kristof made his first media appearance as candidate at 2 p.m. today at the First Presbyterian Church in downtown Portland. The News-Register will have details in the Friday, Oct. 29 print edition.

In an email statement this morning, Kristof said, "Nothing will change until we stop moving politicians up the career ladder year after year, even though they refuse to step up to the problems Oregon faces. It's time to do something about a system that's rigged against so many ordinary Oregonians."

Kristof and his wife Sheryl WuDunn have three grown children and live on the family farm in Yamhill where he grew up.

"I have never run for political office in my life," Kristof said. "But I have spent a lifetime shining a light in the darkest corners of the globe.

"I exist only because Oregon showed compassion for a refugee -- my father. It's that Oregon, the one of hope and opportunity, the one that reveals the best in us, even when things are at their worst that I believe in.

"We seem to be losing some of that now. But I know we can create it together. That's why I'm running for governor."

Kristof thickens the field for the May 2022 Oregon Primary Election.

The former New York Times journalist is the newest name for the Democratic party nomination. State Treasurer Tobias Read and House Speaker Tina Kotek both recently announced their candidacies, and Yamhill County Commissioner Casey Kulla said in July that he would run for the post. (Gov. Kate Brown cannot run again due to term limits.)

Kristof took two steps in the past two weeks that appeared to lay the groundwork for a run he hinted at starting in July. He resigned his New York Times position on Oct. 12 and announced on Oct. 14 that he had formally filed a candidate committee organization with the Secretary of State's office. At both steps, Kristof still stated he had not formally decided to run.

At the Oct. 10 rollout of Kristof Farms' inaugural cider, at the Portland cider bar The Place, Kristof was overheard telling supporters, "Wait for an announcement soon."