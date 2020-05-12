McMinnville attorney disbarred for client theft

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The News-Register and NewsRegister.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Comments
Hibb
Attorneys are humans too (contrary to popular caricaturization) and screw up too. Thirty days seems light, but the hefty price of disbarment is life changing.
Oregonian
Stealing $20,000 from a client is not a screw up - it is an ethical lapse that can't be forgiven. The bar has to protect the public from unethical and incompetent attorneys.