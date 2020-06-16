By Paul Daquilante • Staff Writer • 

‘Beauty destroyed’: Vandals wreak havoc at Lafayette Masonic Cemetery

Comments

tagup

Unfortunately a lot of morons actually believe that the cemetery has ghosts.....the urge to vandalize pioneer head stones is beyond me...
Would like to have a contact number for Mr Edwards if available....

Chris

I grew up in Lafayette and have always been fascinated with the two cemeteries and history. My brothers, friends, and I would visit these as kids and teens, 1960’s onward, and it NEVER crossed our mind to be destructive. There’s been incidences in the past, but nothing like this. The cowardly desecrators should be harshly punished. My brothers and friends would have beat them, and then some!

