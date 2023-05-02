Lorna Rae Anderson Sherman 1950 - 2024

Lorna Rae Anderson Sherman, longtime resident of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away peacefully at home the morning of February 6, 2024. She was 73.

Lorna was born in Price, Utah, and moved to McMinnville with her family in 1960. Her many jobs included a cook at the Log Cabin in Carlton and Cedars Restaurant in McMinnville and, most recently, at Life Care Center in McMinnville.

She was loved by her family and friends and is remembered for her contagious laugh. Preceding her in death was her infant son David; and siblings, Darrel Culp and Judy Anderson. Lorna leaves behind a son, William (Bill) Sherman of McMinnville; sister, Marjorie Prettyman Jones of Amity; and brother, Ted Anderson of Hopewell. Numerous nieces and nephews round out Lorna’s big family.

Per Lorna’s wishes, there will be no service.