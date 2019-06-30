Longtime Newberg fire chief dies

NEWBERG -- Longtime Newberg Fire Chief Al Blodgett, who had retired after 50 years with the department, died Saturday, June 29. Services have not yet been scheduled.

A 1958 Newberg High School graduate, he joined the volunteer department in 1960. He became a paid firefighter in 1984 and chief in 2006.

He also owned and operated Al's Family diner before joining the department fulltime.

Over the years, he won several awards for service and leadership. In addition to managing the department and responding to calls, he helped with NFD fundraisers and service projects, such as the annual pancake breakfast and the Christmas lighting program and toy drives.

Fellow firefighters said he had a heart for service.