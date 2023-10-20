Linfield University to host NW Media Fest

Linfield University hosts the annual NW Media Fest next week, with events open to the public, including the Erickson Lecture with Dr. Moustafa Bayoumi, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 26, in the Nicholson Library.

The public lectures are free but a reservation is required; visit linfield.edu/nwmediafest.

Bayoumi will speak on “How To Lose Friends and Influence the Wrong People: Muslim American Publics and the 2024 Election.”

The bestselling author and scholar will examine how Muslim-American identities have fully entered today’s culture wars in the lead-up to the 2024 election. This interdisciplinary lecture will provide insights into who gets to speak for a minority community and why, and will address the question of what are the politics of a minority community fundamentally about. This event is co-led by Dr. Reshmi Dutt-Ballerstadt and Dr. Rachel Norman.

Bayoumi is the author of the critically acclaimed “How Does It Feel To Be a Problem?: Being Young and Arab in America” and “This Muslim American Life: Dispatches from the War on Terror.”

He is a columnist for The Guardian, and his writing has appeared in The New York Times, New York Magazine, The Daily Beast, The Nation, CNN.com, The London Review of Books, The National, The Chronicle of Higher Education. He is a professor of English at Brooklyn College, City University of New York.

Also open to the public is “From Page to Stage: The Creative Process of Songwriting” at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Nashville singer-songwriter and 2012 Linfield alumnus Jessie G will share her songs, her writing process and the stories behind the music, in the Delkin Recital Hall in Vivian Bull Music Center.

Thursday, Oct. 26, is Journalism Day, sponsored by the Bladine Family. That day’s events include photographer Joey Terrill on “Souvenirs of Light: A Path for Your Creative Career,” noon in Dillin Hall.

LA-based photographer Terrill will discuss how creative interests can be a rewarding and rich career. Terrill has shot portraits of musicians, actors and athletes such as Justin Bieber, Rihanna and Derek Jeter, and brands such as Disney, Red Bull, Major League Baseball and Sports Illustrated

On Friday, Oct. 27, Graphic Novels and Comics Day, Dark Horse Comics gets the spotlight. Mike Richardson, founder and CEO, presents “The Stories Behind the Stories: Behind the Scenes of Dark Horse Comics’ Most Iconic Projects” at 7 p.m. in Graf Hall 120. Since the 1980s, Dark Horse Comics has told the stories from some of the most iconic pop culture franchises — from “Star Wars” to “The Umbrella Academy.” Richardson will share some of his favorite stories behind the stories of the media brand.

Also open to the public is the classic silent film “Nosferatu” accompanied by Dean Lemirre on the pipe organ, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24, in the Ice Auditorium in Melrose Hall. Lemire will perform his original score on the Alice Clement Memorial pipe organ. General admission is $10 and students get in for free with a valid ID.

In events open to Linfield students and faculty only, Linfield alumnus Peter Clem (1988), vice president for Warner Brothers, will give “An Inside Look at How Streaming Apps Work.”

Other talks next week include “Life After Linfield: How Your Degree Opens Opportunities” and a talk by Bayoumi on “Literature, Politics, and Media.”

Other Linfield community sessions also include “Getting It Right: Telling Your Story Through Social and Traditional Media”; “The Hook: What Makes a Good Story”; and “Putting It All Together: The Business of Sports Media.”