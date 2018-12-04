Lights brighten Christmas season

Marcus Larson / News-Register##Santa visits with children in Carlton. Marcus Larson / News-Register##Rainy weather didn't prevent a large crowd from gathering for Amoity's Christmas tree lighting. Marcus Larson / News-Register##Quin Shaw tells Santa he wants a big gorilla for Christmas. Marcus Larson / News-Register##Carlton's lighted tree shines at the conclusion of the ceremony Saturday night. Marcus Larson / News-Register##While performing on stage in Ladd Park, Carlton police chief Kevin Martinez gets some guitar-playing help from Hope Dalton and Oscar Lefebvre.

Amity and Carlton lighted their community Christmas trees this weekend with music, hot chocolate and plenty of holiday spirit.

Amity's event on Friday, Nov. 30, included a parade as well as a gathering around the tree.

Carlton's ceremony on Saturday included music by the Carlton Blues band and illumination not just of the Christmas tree, but also the city's new downtown lights. The lights, with colors controlled by a computer, will be used year-round.

In both cities, Santa arrived to help welcome in the Christmas season.