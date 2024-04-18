Law enforcement responds to three accidents Tuesday

Troopers with the Oregon State Police responded at 10:37 a.m. near Dundee to a three-vehicle, non-blocking, minor injury collision on Highway 99W, with all three vehicles southbound just south of the bypass. Two vehicles had slowed behind a construction vehicle that was slowing and preparing to turn around. Driver Kerry Spurgin, 61, of Hillsboro, continued to drive straight and struck the rear end of a Ford Fusion driven by Jose Garibay, 31, of Salem, according to OSP. Garibay’s vehicle in turn rear-ended a Toytota RAV driven by Lee Lacey, 29, of McMinnville. Spurgin’s and Garibay’s vehicles were towed, and Spurgin was cited for following too closely.

At 11:56 a.m., a Newberg man received two citations after a wreck at Highway 18 and Cruickshank Road that blocked the intersection.

Trooper Justin Zemlicka of Oregon State Police reported that the collision occurred as a Ford F350 driven by Wesley B. Myers, 46, of Newberg, had stopped on Southeast Cruickshank Road and began to turn left (west) onto Highway 18, directly into the path of a Lexus sedan traveling east on Highway 18. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. Myers was issued a citation for failing to obey a traffic control device and driving without an operator’s license.

A Woodburn man was arrested following an 8:53 p.m., wreck on Highway 99W just south of McMinnville city limits, north of Durham Lane. Yoni Santos-Hernandez, 23, was charged with driving under the influence, according to an OSP report.

According to the report, Santos-Hernandez’s Toyota was traveling southbound when it crossed the center line and struck a vehicle driven Joseph Chauvin, 23, of McMinnville, and then a vehicle driven by Shannon Navarra, 47, of McMinnville, causing minor damage to both. Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office also responded and completed a search warrant.