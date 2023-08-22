Lafayette Mall introduces 'Date Night'

In a first for the business at 748 3rd St. in Lafayette, a well-known local duo will perform from 5 to 7 p.m. in what owner Norm Tognazzini bills as “Date Night." The event, which is free, starts with a wine tasting at 4:30 p.m. featuring Ricochet Wines.

The mall will showcase local entertainers Kathleen Van de Veere and Richard Pratt, reprising their “Whisky & Diamonds” revue of classic songs, which debuted last season at Gallery Theater.

Ricochet will be filling glasses of wine, and instead of a conventional stage, the show will take place on all three floors of the mall. Van de Veere and Pratt will mingle with concert-goers as they perform romantic, Hollywood standards, cabaret, jazz, Broadway and more songs, all audible from basement to the third floor of the historic 1912 former Lafayette Schoolhouse.

Van de Veere and Pratt have performed at venues ranging from cruise ships to Broadway, and from local stages and wineries to the Wine Food Classic at the Evergreen Space Museum.

Wines from Ricochet, founded in 2018, can be found at The Crushed Grape (located in The Lafayette Mall). For more information, contact The Lafayette Mall at 503-864-2720.