Kimberly Ednie-Raj 1964 - 2020

Former longtime McMinnville, Oregon, resident Kimberly Ednie-Raj passed away in Malaysia October 31, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. Kim was a longtime employee at Spartech Plastics (PolyOne), where she worked as an office manager for almost 30 years.

After her first battle with breast cancer 15 years ago, she noticed symptoms of a recurrence of cancer reappearing. We decided to enjoy the remainder of her life in a warmer climate and spend the rest of her days traveling the globe from Malaysia.

Beginning this year, the cancer symptoms started showing up in the scans and, after a short hospital stay, Kim lost her fight to metastasized melanoma.

She will be missed dearly by her husband, Rommel Raj; parents, Jim and Marilyn Ednie; sister, Jean Ednie-Johnson; Robert Johnson and Michael Hicks; and her extended family in Malaysia and throughout the world.